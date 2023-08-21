Post Malone Reveals What Caused 55-Pound Weight Loss

Post Malone has been looking a lot healthier these days, and he’s been vocal about the spoils of his hard work. The Los Angeles artist revealed what major change helped him to lose so much weight.

Posty appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on Aug. 8 and said that at one point, he weighed 240 pounds. However, due to deciding to drink less soda, he was able to drop down to 185 pounds.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so bad, but it’s so good,” Malone told Joe Rogan. “(If) I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.” Check out a portion of their weight loss discussion below.

This wasn’t a new piece of information, as Post Malone addressed his weight loss back in April. “hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night,” he wrote in an Instagram post while in Antwerp, Belgium. “i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and […] performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

Post Malone addressed the changes brought about by the birth of his daughter in a July interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I guess having a baby really put a lot into perspective and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy,” he told Zane. “But it’s the most beautiful thing. I just want to take some time now. And actually you mentioned all the accouterment of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it.”

As for music, the “Circles” artist released his latest album Austin at the end of July. The 17-track album had no features and he later released a bonus version with one more song titled “Joy.” Check out Austin below.