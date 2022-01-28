Watch: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Offers Sneak Peek Of Zeke Confronting Mecca

In case you haven’t caught up with the drama brewing with Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), his double-homicide trial and halted drug enterprise, and all the craziness going on with the Tejadas, here’s what you’ve missed on Power Book II: Ghost.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

During the explosive eighth episode in which all hell broke loose, Tariq had an enlightening day in court as he tricked Professor Carrie Milgram into committing perjury, resulting in her credibility being questioned and tarnished by his defense attorney, Davis Maclean (Method Man). Elsewhere in the episode, Tariq and the Tejadas planned to rob their connect, Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), as a quick way to get product and money. Though they succeeded, the Tejadas had their own problems to deal with internally.

At the dinner table, many family secrets were spilled by Diana (LaToya Tonodeo). The biggest reveal was for Zeke (Daniel Bellomy), as Diana shared not only are Monet (Mary J. Blige) and Mecca/Dante his birth parents, but he’s also 23, not 19—putting his NBA draft eligibility in jeopardy. The episode ended with the death of Professor Milgram, presumably at the hands of Monet who seems to have staged it to look like a suicide (though that’s intentionally left unclear).

In a sneak peek of the penultimate episode, “A Fair Fight?,” Zeke and Mecca have a formal sit-down following their brief interaction in episode seven. Mecca admits to knowing about Zeke’s intimate relationship with Milgram, and shares that Monet doesn’t have to be completely removed from his life if he doesn’t want her to be.

“She lied to me my whole life. To my face. That’s f**ked up, man,” he expressed in the teaser. Also, frustrated that his entire career could be over, Mecca reveals he has a plan that may benefit Zeke. He offers to get him a private coach to focus on basketball, instead of school, under one condition.

Furthermore, the aftermath of Milgram’s death could affect Tariq and his trial. Next to the witness stand is everyone’s favorite troubled politician, Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), who has had it out for the St. Patrick family since the original Power series. Here’s hoping these final two episodes offer more answers than questions. The snippet above is from the penultimate episode of Power Book II: Ghost airing on Sunday, Jan. 30.