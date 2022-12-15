STARZ Unveils ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season Three Premiere Date

After the explosive season two finale of Power Book II: Ghost, STARZ has finally announced the premiere date for the highly-anticipated third season. The hit drama returns on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app and streaming/on-demand services. It will also premiere on cable TV at 8 p.m. ET/PT domestically.

A statement from the network offers a synopsis of the new season:

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

Courtesy of STARZ

Courtesy of STARZ

In the official teaser, Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick narrates, “I don’t know what I can do. I don’t know who to trust.” Later in the 30-second snippet, a harrowing statement is made: “I think we just started a f**king war.”

Rainey, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, and more are all set to return.

It was previously announced that Monique Curnen will reprise her role as Detective Blanca Rodriguez, and joining the cast is Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Bennet, David Walton as Lucas Weston, and Moriah Brown as KeKe Travis.

Fans can also expect the return of Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force in 2023.