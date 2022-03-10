‘Power Book IV: Force’ Renewed For Season 2 On STARZ

Despite 50 Cent’s threats about pulling his shows off STARZ earlier this month, it’s been announced that the latest installment in the Power universe, Power Book IV: Force, was renewed for a second season. The new spinoff starring Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan debuted on Sunday, Feb. 6, and set a record as the most-watched series premiere in network history, reeling in 3.3 million multi-platform views in the U.S. alone.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ, shared in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

Sikora took to Instagram basking in the good news, writing, “HERE WE GOOOOOO! I need everybody to jump in the Mustang with me. We’re going for a ride.”

Power Book IV: Force is halfway through its first season as Tommy Egan’s fight for power in Chicago’s drug game has already had him interacting with old friends and making a slew of new enemies. The series also stars Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan.

Former showrunner of Power, Gary Lennon, will return to the franchise as season two showrunner and executive producer of Power Book IV: Force.