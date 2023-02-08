Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison, Changing Name To “Bigg Money Blue”

Baby Blue of the group Pretty Ricky performs during The Millennium Tour 2021 at State Farm Arena on October 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and is looking for a fresh start in more ways than one, as the 38-year-old plans to change his name to “Bigg Money Blue.”

Blue, real name Diamond Smith, was met by his group members Spectacular and Pleasure P upon his Tuesday (Feb. 7) release. They enthusiastically documented the moment via live stream.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami actor was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison last February after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He reportedly tried to seize $24 million in loans from the government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

TMZ reported that Baby Blue is not entirely off the hook, as he will either have to be detained in his home or reside in a halfway house until his official release from custody on April 4. Afterward, the Miami rapper will have to serve three years of supervised release and pay $1 million in restitution.

Baby Blue already out of federal prison after serving Time For $24 million PPP loan scam ? pic.twitter.com/rPaUbV7wPr — CultureMillennials (@CultMillennials) February 7, 2023

Baby Blue was in good spirits after being let out and outlined some of his plans moving forward.

“I met a lot of REAL ni**as in the feds,” Blue said in a post-release statement. “A lot of good street ni**as doing time in this f**ked up system just for hustling and getting money to support they families. Anybody out there that got a loved one behind them walls, make sure y’all show love. Y’all all they got and that commissary expensive than a bi**h!”

“I appreciate all the love and support from my family, friends, and fans!” he continued. “New Album dropping soon! Wrote a book too! Might call that bi**h ‘How To Hustle’ or ‘Blue Magic’. Officially changing my name to BIGG MONEY BLUE! Shoutout to my ni**as at Coleman Prison! I’m bout to get back to the MONEY! LETS GO!!!”