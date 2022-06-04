‘Prince & The Revolution: Live’ 1985 Concert Gets Revived In Multiple Formats

Ahead of the late, great Prince’s birthday, his estate and Legacy Recordings have released the well-anticipated and restored album of his monumental 1985 Prince & The Revolution: Live concert.

Prince & The Revolution: Live is accessible in a variety of enjoyable formats—on vinyl as a 3-LP set and on CD as a 2-CD/Blu-ray set. There is also a limited edition box set available including three colorways of the LP (purple, red, and gold), two CDs, the Blu-ray version, a 44-page book with never-before-seen photos from the Purple Rain Tour, and new liner notes highlighting stories and memories from all members of the Revolution.

“The revived recording marks the first time that the concert footage will be released on vinyl, CD, and Blu-ray formats,” states the Prince Estate in a press release. Since the 2017 reissue of Purple Rain that included a grainy-DVD version of the 1985 concert, the footage has undergone a complete digital makeover, with the original film rescanned, restored, and color-corrected. Prince’s late-career and Grammy-nominated recording engineer, Chris James, also remixed the recently unearthed source audio, which had remained archived in Prince’s mythical Paisley Park vault for over three decades.

BrownMark, the original bass guitarist of the group also said, “Listening back to that Syracuse show, I’m like, ‘Wow, we sound like a freight train just coming out of nowhere.'” He added, “That was powerful. I’ve been to a lot of concerts, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The Prince Estate

Kicking off the month of June, a 100-foot-tall mural of Prince was recently unveiled by Miami artist Hiero Veiga, across from club First Avenue which Prince made world-famous. If the unleashing of the reformatted concert isn’t enough to turn the entire month of June purple, fans can soon look forward to Paisley Park’s Celebration 2022 held In Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis. To continue the celebration of The High Priest of Pop’s birthday, the city of Minneapolis will reveal a commemorative street sign on 1st Avenue North between 7th and 8th Streets, which will now be known as Prince Rogers Nelson Way.

The city of Chicago will also celebrate in purple this summer when Prince: The Immersive Experience makes its worldwide debut on Thursday (June 9). Conferred by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, fans will be invited to fully immerse themselves in all things Prince.

Prince-lovers can get tickets at Princetheexperience.com and purchase the revived Prince & The Revolution: Live concert film on Prince’s official website.