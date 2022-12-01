‘The Proud Family’ Cast Share Reactions To Beyoncé’s Halloween Costume

The cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder joined Vulture Festival to discuss their animated careers. Show leads Kyla Pratt, Cedric the Entertainer, Jo Marie Payton, Raquel Lee Bolleau, and Paula Jai Parker joined creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar for an intimate conversation.

During the discussion, the colorful crew shared their reactions to Beyoncé and family dressing as their Proud Family characters for Halloween.

Bruce W. Smith, Ralph Farquhar, Cedric the Entertainer, Jo Marie Payton, Raquel Lee Bolleau, Kyla Pratt, and Paula Jai Parker speak onstage at A Loud And Proud Family Reunion during New York Magazine’s Vulture Festival 2022 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

“You know what, I sent Bey a message, [to] her and her family,” shared Payton who voices Suga Mama. “I was blown away.”

Pratt, who brings the main character energy as Penny Proud shared “Oh I loved it.”

“I needed Memphis Bleek to be Uncle Bobby,” joked Cedric The Entertainer.

For the festivities, Queen Bey dressed as both Suga Mama and Trudy Proud. Jay-Z handled the role of Oscar. Eldest daughter Blue Ivy took on the lead character Penny Proud, while twins Rumi and Sir portrayed Bebe and Cece Proud.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder debuted earlier this year as a continuance of the 2001 animated series. Big and small screen faves Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, A Boogie, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, and Bresha Webb joined the revival. R&B singer Joyce Wrice also delivered the new version of the iconic theme song originally sung by Solange and Destiny’s Child.

The impressive list of guest appearances include Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, Courtney B. Vance, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Tina Knowles, Dominique Fishback, Jeremy O. Harris, and Logan Browning.

The groundbreaking cartoon was renewed for a second season, set to premiere in February 2023. Check out the trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season two below.