Pusha T Disses The McRib In New Arby’s Promo

Pusha T and Arby’s have returned with another diss aimed at McDonald’s, appropriately entitled “Rib Roast,” as the MC trashes the McRib in favor of Arby’s new Country Style Rib Sandwich.

“They call me when its time to do damage,” the Virginia native, 45, announces in his verse. “When the quality ain’t up to my standards /that McRib falls below average/replaced by the Country Style Arby’s Rib Sandwich.”

The one-minute track’s visuals also feature new merch to commemorate the occasion, including bandanas, t-shirts, jackets, bolo ties, and hats available on Arby’s official website. Furthermore, the new video features a special appearance from bull riding champion Ezekial “Blue” Mitchell to drive home the country-style theme.

“Rib Roast” is the second collaborative effort between the artist Terrence LeVarr Thornton and the sandwich restaurant. Their inaugural partnership arrived earlier this year with the “Spicy Fish Diss” — produced by The Neptunes — which sent shots at Mickey D’s Filet-O-Fish dish.

Elsewhere, the It’s Almost Dry emcee is on tour to promote the aforementioned album, which was released April 22, 2022, and became his first No. 1 on Billboard‘s album chart.

Watch the video for “Rib Roast” above.