Pusha T Says He’s “Pushing” For A Clipse Reunion

While Pusha T may have a successful solo career, he still wants to reunite with No Malice for a Clipse reunion.

During a recent interview with Complex, the rapper, legally known as Terrence LeVarr Thornton spoke about his plans for a Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama and shed light on The Clipse-related ventures.

Referencing 2022’s ComplexCon, the interviewer rehashed the age-old question of whether or not fans would be treated to a fourth studio LP from the Virginia-based rap group.

Thornton, 48, expressed that he has been badgering his brother about a possible reunion and that the decision is ultimately on No Malice. He also reiterated for the fans that he actively brought the idea up to his brother to hop back in the lab together.

“I’m not sure [it will happen], but I’m pressing it. I’m pressing it,” the “Neck and Wrist” emcee asserted. “But I’m glad you were there and I’m glad that you saw it. Because a lot of people think that I don’t be pressing the issue. But I really do.”

The Clipse perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Terence Rushin/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, the eccentric cocaine cowboy also discussed his joint album with DJ Drama, citing Tyler, the Creator’s Call me If You Get Lost as inspiration to want to make his own GG mixtape.

“The Gangsta Grillz and the whole mixtape culture and scene is what I’m about,” he persisted. “That’s the purest form of hip-hop to me. So it’s like the fact that Drama is having so much success, the fact that that’s what I love in Hip-Hop.

“I want to merge those worlds and see what happens,” he went on. “I’m going to be honest with you, seeing Drama’s mixtape with Tyler and how they won a Grammy, I was like, man, mixtapes really won a Grammy. So I’m trying to be a part of that culture as well.”

Push’s latest album, It’s Almost Dry, became the rapper’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. According to Billboard, the LP garnered critical acclaim and snagged 55,000 equivalent album units in its first sales week. The LP is also up for Rap Album of the Year at the upcoming 2023 GRAMMY Awards, facing off against DJ Khaled, Jack Harlow, Future, and Kendrick Lamar.