Pusha T Is No Longer G.O.O.D Music President, Currently Not Speaking To Kanye West

Pusha T revealed that he is no longer the President of G.O.O.D Music and is currently not speaking with Kanye West after his recent controversial hate speech and approval of Hitler and Nazis.

During a Monday (Dec. 19) conversation with XXL, the 45-year-old held nothing back about his current standing with the label and his perspective on his longtime collaborator’s decisions as of late. When asked directly whether he is still the president of the label, Push flat out said “No. No, I’m not.”

As for his relationship with Def Jam, the former Clipse member clarified that he is still associated with the major label, despite the fact they parted ways with G.O.O.D at the end of October. “I’m at Def Jam. I have a 50/50 venture with Def Jam. For my own music and for my label.”

He had previously spoken about his disapproval of the Chicago producer’s hate speech at the end of November, but reminded people that he has been disagreeing with Ye for a long time. “We started working together in 2010. So, my relationship with him has never been like every-body else’s in regard to the filter,” the It’s Almost Dry rapper said.

“I never had a filter with him. I’ve always spoke my mind. People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that.”

He continued, “Remember, I’m the one that said the MAGA hat is the new Klu Klux Klan hood while he’s making my album. He beefing with [former President Barack] Obama. I met Obama. But it’s the same thing with him and the Drake thing. I’m going through this and that, he’s doing shows [with Drake].”

When asked about the dynamic and how that has worked over the years, the “Diet Coke” rapper stood firm in his commitment to his moral compass and individuality. “He knows I will do everything I gotta do and wanna do. In regard to anything that jeopardizes my look, my pride, anything. […] I got too much pride to ask somebody to not move a certain way. I don’t do it. But I’m going to react as Coo Coo Cal as I f**king want to when I feel like something is not going in my favor.”

As for the Donda artist’s infamous appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars in early December, Push was not amused at the wild commentary. “It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years.” When asked if he would ever reach a point where he thinks he’s got to cut ties, the Grammy nominee confirmed they are currently not in communication.

“He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pusha T discussed the polarizing 2018 beef with Drake around the time he released Daytona and how every time the Six God sends a subliminal his way, he knows the whole situation still stings him. The coke rapper also expressed his excitement about being Grammy nominated once again and how he will be disappointed if he doesn’t win Best Rap Album for It’s Almost Dry, but he is actively working on his new album and a mixtape in the interim.

