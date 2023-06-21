Pusha T Disses Jim Jones In New Clipse Song, Jones Responds

Pusha T has seemingly taken aim at Jim Jones on a new song in response to Jones’ comments regarding Pusha’s place in the rap hierarchy.

On Tuesday evening (June 20), Pusha T and Clipse groupmate No Malice appeared as models at Pharrell Williams’ debut Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. Their song, which also marks the brothers’ latest collaboration, played as the pair and other models walked the runway, showcasing items from Williams’ Louis Vuitton collection.

While the Virginia Beach lyricist doesn’t mention Jones by name, a number of fans attributed numerous lines in the song as being directed at the Dipset member. “Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/ You know I know where you’re delicate/ Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it/ I will close your heaven for the hell of it/ You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/ I’m watching your fame escape relevance/ We all in a room but here’s the elephant/ You chasing a feature out of your element,” Pusha T raps during a portion of the track. He then accuses the unnamed target of wearing fake jewelry, rhyming “And those lab diamonds under inspection/ The question marks block blessings/ It’s no tombstones in the desert/ I know by now you get the message.”

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Shortly after the track surfaced on social media, Jones seemingly responded to Pusha’s diss with a post on Instagram, in which the rapper appeared unphased by his new rivals’ attempts to disparage him. “Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo,” he wrote in the caption, slyly referencing the title of Pusha T’s debut solo album while appearing to invite a possible showdown between the two. Jones continued to express his willingness to engage with the respected emcee by sharing “Let me know when they really ready” on his Instagram Story.

Pusha T and Jim Jones’ brewing beef appears to stem from Jones taking issue with Pusha T being listed as the 29th Greatest Rapper of All-Time. The El Capo rapper questioned how the Clipse member’s accolades validated that high of a positioning while taking a jab at his lyrical content, which he deemed one-dimensional. “What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” Jones said on The RapCaviar Podcast at the time. “He’s nice as sh*t. He could rap his a** off, but what has he done?”

The “We Fly High (Ballin’)” rapper also claimed that Pusha lacks influence in terms of being a trendsetter or a figure that other men aspire to emulate. “Nobody has dressed like him. Nobody wants to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the n-gga that’s popping the bi**hes wanna f**k and the ni**as wanna be like.” Jones furthered his point, adding “I don’t know too many ni**as in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T. Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here. He not pushing no sh*t out here.”

In addition to the new Clipse track and runway appearance, the Louis Vuitton show included a reunion between Pharrell and JAY-Z, who performed their hit 2003 collaboration “Frontin'” at the event.

Listen to the Clipse’s new song below.