Pusha T Breaks Silence On Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks

(L-R) Kanye West and Pusha T attend the "MNIMN" listening event at Industria Superstudio on September 11, 2013 in New York City.

Pusha T has finally shared his thoughts regarding Kanye West’s recent anti-semitic controversies. The Los Angeles Times reports that during a conversation with the “Diet Coke” rhymer, he revealed that the last couple of months surrounding Ye have been “very disappointing.”

The 45-year-old artist also disclosed information about their close working relationship before admitting that Ye’s actions and choice of hateful language didn’t sit well with him.

“Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me,” the “Grindin” emcee expressed. “A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.”

“[Ye’s actions] definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

Later in the sit-down, the Clipse rapper opened up about the making of his Grammy-nominated album, It’s Almost Dry, and how West and Pharrell inspired different portions of his creative process.

“Pharrell is always trying to create a whole movie. This is not just a beats-and-rhymes situation. He wants the listener to be able to dive into the emotion, and he tries to pull that emotion out of me lyrically and even in cadence. When we record, he actually treats me like an R&B singer,” the rapper, legally known as Terrence LeVarr Thornton, disclosed.

“Writing and recording with Ye is a very special thing for me. We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.'”

Thornton’s revelation arrives on the heels of legendary producer Q-Tip’s—another one of Ye’s collaborators—response to his controversial rhetoric.

Earlier this month, Q-Tip voiced his support for the Jewish community in an Instagram post. The post simply read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.” West then responded to A Tribe Called Quest’s frontman with hostility.

“First one of my heroes Q-Tip was mad at Michael Rapaport,” the fashion designer wrote in a now-deleted post. “Then Q-Tip [posted] this while the #redmedia been trying to destroy my life. Never meet your heroes.”

Ye’s comments alluded to Tip’s issues with the Jewish director of 2011’s documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest, who he had several qualms with.