Pusha T Performs “Grindin'” With No Malice At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Pusha T wowed the crowd with a mix of current and classic hits during his performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Opening his set with his Kanye West-assisted hit “Diet Coke,” the Virginia native worked the crowd while delivering the track’s introductory verse. Suddenly, the bright lights dimmed as Pusha delved into the first verse of “Just So You Remember,” a standout selection from his It’s Almost Dry album.

Dropping intricate couplets while engulfed in rising smoke and a fiery background, the veteran spitter then gave attendees and viewers a pleasant surprise by taking a trip down memory lane with a performance of the Clipse’s classic 2002 single, “Grindin.'” After reeling off the song’s first stanza, Pusha T’s groupmate and brother No Malice appeared alongside him to deliver his own, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Showing no signs of rust, the dynamic duo displayed the chemistry that made them one of the more respected acts at the height of their run.

Pusha T’s appearance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards is the latest in a series of wins the rap star has enjoyed this year. This past April, the rapper released his latest solo effort, It’s Almost Dry, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, giving Pusha the first No. 1 album of his career. In addition to “Diet Coke” and “Just So You Remember,” the album also featured the Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams-assisted cut, “Neck & Wrist,” with features from Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Nigo, Labrinth, and Malice.