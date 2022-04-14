Pusha T Talks No Malice Collaboration, Possible Clipse Reunion Album

Pusha T’s forthcoming It’s Almost Dry album is one of the most anticipated music releases of the year, with a gradual, yet intriguing roll-out that’s captured the intrigue of the rap world. However, in light of his recent guest spot alongside brother No Malice on Nigo’s I Know NIGO! cut “Punch Bowl,” fans have also been clamoring for more music from the pair, which Pusha T says we can expect real soon.

“First of all, just being in the studio with him was amazing,” Pusha said of working with No Malice. “Already from ‘Punch Bowl,’ everybody was like, ‘I told y’all his brother was better than him!’ Like, that’s all the conversation is. It’s cool man, it’s cool! And when y’all hear this other verse, it’s crazy! Like, it’s so good. I’m glad we got in to do those two.”

As far as a proper reunion album from Clipse is concerned, Pusha is fully on board, but says he’s allowing No Malice to decide whether he’s willing to pair up with his younger sibling once again.

“You know me, I’m pressing for an album,” he said. “I’m pressing. I mean, he’s just chilling, he’s not pressing. I do have the, like, ‘Little brother, I can ask you to do things,’ thing. So, that’s how I got these. And it just made sense, you know, the Nigo thing. He was there. I was particular about it [being credited as Clipse]. I just want him to see that.”

Another topic that’s broached is Kanye West’s remarks about signing Big Sean being “the worst thing he’s ever done,” and whether Pusha T involved himself in the situation on Sean’s behalf. Pusha admitted he chose to remain neutral and allow things to transpire organically, albeit while revealing that a lot of “underhanded” dealings occur behind the scenes within G.O.O.D. Music.

“I feel like, Ye gon’ say what he gon’ say. He gon’ speak what he gon’ speak,” the rapper added. “That type of stuff doesn’t bother me. I think, if you feel like that, and if you feel like you were slighted in any way, shape, or form, then you speak on it. I didn’t have a problem with that, necessarily.”

Watch Pusha T’s Ebro in the Morning interview below.