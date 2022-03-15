Pusha T And No Malice Mourn Their Father’s Death In Tribute Posts

Rappers Pusha T and No Malice have announced the death of their father, Gene Elliott Thornton Sr., who passed away over the weekend in Virginia. His age and cause of death are unknown. The birth brothers and Clipse duo took to social media to pay tribute to him.

“You told me Psalm 34:19 was your favorite verse,” wrote No Malice, who was named after his father and eventually changed his original stage name, Malice, in 2012 for religious reasons. “Right now, I clutch it with both hands. We all love you dad. You were everything a father is supposed to be. ‘Many are the afflictions of the righteous: But the LORD delivereth him out of them ALL.’ Psalm‬ ‭34:19‬ ‭KJV‬‬ #TogetherAgain #Jesus #Salvation.”

Pusha T, who posted a photo of the elder Thornton enjoying time with Pusha’s son, touched on the lessons learned from his father. “I love you Dad…you taught me to remain poised, to always be calculated, to be prideful, and to respect hustle and hard work but to know the difference between the two,” the “Diet Coke” rapper wrote. “I am who I am because of you and I’ve always been proud to be your son. We are all gonna miss you… R.I.P. Gene Elliott Thornton Sr. P.S. We all know what this is abt, kiss my mom for me.”

The news of Pusha T and No Malice’s father’s death comes months after the passing of their mother, Mildred Thornton, who died in November 2021. “I love you Ma, thank you for sticking around to meet your grand baby,” he captioned the now-deleted Instagram post featuring photos and videos of his mother and son. “We all are gonna miss you. R.I.P.”