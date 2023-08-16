Pusha T Speaks On Rappers “Shooting Their Mouths” Off At Him: “They’re Panicking”

Pusha T is convinced his rap beefs all have similar underlying reasons.

The Virginia native shared his opinion when asked about hearing, “certain people shooting their mouths in a way that they shouldn’t be,” the most recent being Drake on his “Meltdown” verse found on Travis Scott’s latest release, UTOPIA.

“When you look at who’s the talker and you look at what they’ve done and who they are and what they offer to you, it’s funny,” explains the 46-year-old to GQ. ” I’ve been in this game for a minute, and I’ve watched the game, and I’ve watched people at their highs and at their lows.”

The Daytona rhymer continued to explain the differences between himself and his detractors.

“And, mind you, most people are chasing things I’ve never chased in Hip-Hop. I’ve never chased hit records. I’ve never chased anything but having incredible albums. So I’m not even surprised at the way people speak about me or whatever the case may be right now. It’s like I’m watching these guys panic. You know what I’m saying? They’re all panicking and then they’re trying to figure out, ‘Wait a minute, how is this guy turning the corner and I’m not?'”

He continued to share “Oh, man, listen, it’s amazing. It’s funny to watch. It’s my reassurance that I’m doing everything correctly,” adding “I’m not even sh*t-talking. It’s like the real truth, man. They’ll do things I’ll never do.”

Push is also currently at lyrical odds with Jim Jones, who dropped a freestyle dissing him in June after repeatedly questioning his rank as an MC.

The Clipse member also discussed returning to music with his brother, No Malice.

“We talk daily. The dynamic hasn’t necessarily changed much because we’re in the studio together. As we’ve been cooking up and working on some of the things that you’ve heard—whether it was the Nigo project, whether it was my album—that brotherly competitive spirit is still there. I think that my brother not being in the game as much, he’s coming in with a chip on his shoulder. He’s coming in with the chip on his shoulder on some like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m the bigger brother and I’m nicer.’ That energy is definitely felt within the room.”

Read the full interview with GQ on the magazine’s website.