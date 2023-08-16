Pusha T Admits His Solo Work Falls Short Of The Clipse’s Catalog

Pusha T has opened up about his solo work, admitting that it isn’t on par with The Clipse’s catalog. During an interview with GQ, the Virginia emcee spoke about his resurgence as a solo artist and how his art differs from his Clipse days. Push then revealed that he has taken “an L” trying to recreate the introspective bars offered by his brother and bandmate, No Malice. He also insisted that his thoughtful bars are “never enough” for their fans.

“Just to be all the way honest, ever since I went solo, I heard the cries from the fans of what they were missing from the Clipse in my solo albums,” he opened up. “And I’ve tried to mimic and infuse, and tried to cater at some points, but it’s never enough. And I had to come to terms with that. He actually brings a level of introspection that’s like, man, I can’t dial into it and do it the way the people and the fans want to hear it. And I’ve taken that L.”

“I’m just saying it’s an L because I’ve tried, because I know the issue and know that I couldn’t honestly check that box off,” he continued. “The people have already sipped the Kool-Aid, right? They already know how it’s made. They already understand the amount of sugar that’s in it. It doesn’t taste the same when I make it, and they know that. So I couldn’t necessarily always check that box off and I was trying to, no lie.”

As the conversation continued, the It’s Almost Dry entertainer offered an update on whether he and his brother were back in the studio. He also opened up about how exciting it is to see No Malice “have that fun again” in Hip-Hop.

“I wouldn’t say consistently, but we definitely have been messing around with a few ideas. I’ve been working on a couple different projects at one time, in between touring, and he’s definitely been around and been there to be a part of it,” he revealed. “So I think he has been finding the fun in it as well. I don’t be pressing it, but it is always fun to watch him have that fun again.”

“It has been a problem with me finishing my verse and then him finishing after me and me feeling like, Hey man, this is not fair. Something has to give. I guess I haven’t heard that level of intellect and common sense in rap in a minute. So it’s a breath of fresh air.”