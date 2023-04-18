Pusha T’s Wife Felt Like An “Oddball” Amongst Rapper Wives With Fake A**es, Heavy Makeup

Pusha T’s wife, Virginia Williams, shared her truth Sunday during an Instagram Q&A session with her followers, admitting that when she initially began dating the MC, she felt like an “oddball” when in the company of other rapper’s girlfriends and wives.

“If i’m being honest, INITIALLY the only thing hard about it was being ok with being the oddball in the room…not looking like a ‘rapper girlfriend/wife,'” she began, according to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room. “I used to feel awkward amongst the women who had a fake ass, bodycon dress and cake face, but for a while now, I’ve thought I’m way cooler.”

Williams’ style is a bit more classic than some of the more public-facing girlfriends and wives within Hip-Hop, often choosing fly looks that prioritize comfort and swag over sex appeal.

Some followers felt, however, that Williams’ comments regarding “fake” butts, tight dresses and heavy makeup were overly judgmental of women who simply don’t share her same taste.

“It’s ok to be who u are but don’t knock others in the process, it defeats your positive message and makes you look shady and petty, as if ur really discussing someone u dislike or one of his ex’s,” wrote one TSR follower. “Some sh*t don’t need to be said. She looks uppity like she forgot who her ex drug dealer turn rapper turned Ceo is.. smh.”

Another observer added, “As soon as you leverage other women and put them down to make your point, it’s no longer speaking your truth. It’s projecting your insecurities. I wish her the best. It sounds like she’s learning to love herself as she is.”

Even while some took issue with Williams’ word choice, others agreed with the wife and mom.

“I’m sure a lot of women comfortable in their own skin can relate. It’s good to have these examples be vocal for our young girls to see,” wrote one fan, as another added, “I don’t think she meant any harm. Look around, the women who made her feel odd are typically the ones who get wifed up by athletes or rappers. The industry pushing ‘man made bodies’ It’s a true observation, but her husband seen something different in her which is why she’s in her position.”

“Chicks sitting on an inflatable donut right now are PISSED, BUT hey, only a hit dog hollers sooo CARRY ON,” added one more supporter.

Williams married the It’s Almost Dry rapper in 2018. The couple share one son, Nigel, born in 2020.