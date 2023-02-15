Pusha T Struggles To Cook Steak, Fans React

Pusha T is an elite wordsmith known for a lucrative drug-dealing past, but evidently his cooking talents don’t extend to actual food. The 45-year-old was torched on social media after his wife, Virginia Williams, posted him struggling to make her a steak on Valentine’s Day.

Williams shared a screenshot of their text messages on her Instagram story where the It’s Almost Dry rapper is asking for advice on making the steak. “Heat it first?” King Push asked, to which she replied that he should layer the pan with oil or butter, heat it up, and cook the steak on both sides.

The “Diet Coke” rapper responded by sending Williams a picture of a not-so-appetizing piece of meat, to which she replied “Zang” and “Did you burn it?” She posted the messages to her Instagram story and captioned it “Happy Valentine’s Day @kingpush” with several crying laughing emojis before apologizing for not being there to assist. The GRAMMY nominee then shared his own post and joked “Happy Valentine’s Day, I did good tho right??”

Social media users were not as gentle with the Virginia rapper. One user said “And I’m supposed to believe he was in the kitchen cooking crack lol he ain’t never seen a stove before his life.” Another took it a step further and said “Looking like he only specializes in one particular thing in the kitchen.” In one of the funniest comments, a fan referenced his 2013 record “Nosetalgia,” quoting the line “I let it sizzle on the stove like a minute steak.”

While Pusha T may not return to the kitchen, he is looking to follow up his strong 2022 with a Gangsta Grillz mixtape alongside DJ Drama. The project was confirmed in December 2022 during a Twitter Spaces hosted by journalist Brian “B. Dot” Miller. The legendary mixtape host expressed confidence in the forthcoming effort, stating that it could win a GRAMMY during a red carpet interview at the 65th GRAMMYs.

Given the success of DJ Drama’s 2021 GRAMMY-winning collaboration with Tyler, The Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost, there is certainly potential for his pairing with Pusha T. Push’s two LPs, Daytona and It’s Almost Dry, were both nominated for Best Rap Album.