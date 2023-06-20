Q-Tip Looks For High School Sweetheart On Social Media

Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest performs on the Panorama Stage during the 2017 Panorama Music Festival - Day 3 at Randall's Island on July 29, 2017 in New York City.

Q-Tip recently initiated a search for a former fling on social media, and with the help of fans, a romantic reunion may be in his future.

The 53-year-old took to Twitter last week to share a message for a person named Pamela Sweat, with whom he attended a memorable show in high school.

“There was a girl i went to HS with.. PAMELA SWEAT,” explained the A Tribe Called Quest member. “we went to the PRINCE concert in 9th grade. @ MSG Pam if you’re out there id love to know u r well i think of u often.”

After the message was posted, followers of the “Vivrant Thing” rhymer searched various social platforms, hoping to help in the pursuit. An early response features a photo of a woman who the Grammy Award-winning musician confirmed is the Pamela on his mind.

“Yesssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!,” wrote the producer when the image was shared to his thread.

Additional replies located Pamela Sweat on Instagram, noting that the account has not uploaded an image since April. Still, users flocked to the comments of @blessing_peaa_ to hopefully assist Q-Tip in restoring his friendship.

“Hey Aunty, Q-Tip looking for you on twitter,” wrote one person.

“Hey did you respond to Q-tip?? Sorry to bother you,, but this might be a love story we didn’t know we needed,” shared another.

As he shares his admiration for others on social media, the love is being returned. Recently, acclaimed R&B singer H.E.R. called The Abstract one of her favorite emcees of all time.

“I don’t know who I relate to the most, but one of my favorite rappers of all time is Q-Tip,” explained the “Damage” performer. “I actually got to meet him one time, and he put me on to so much music. And I didn’t realize how much music he was inspired by outside of Hip Hop.”