Quality Control’s Quality Films Signs Unscripted TV Partnership With Critical Content

Quality Control is expanding its territory in the entertainment industry with a new endeavor. Quality Films has signed a partnership with Critical Content to create unscripted television content. Through the deal, Critical Content and Quality Films will work together to develop opportunities based on original or pre-existing IP for Quality Control. This includes projects with QC’s roster of artists and athletes, which includes Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Lil Baby, Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift, and Deebo Samuel.

“[The] Quality Films team, under the stewardship of Coach K, Brian, and P, has unparalleled access, relationships, acumen, and taste,” said Tom Forman, CEO, Critical Content in a press release. “We’re excited to pair Critical Content’s award-winning storytelling and production capabilities with QC’s talent roster, creative POV, and proven ability to generate worldwide hits in any genre or medium.”

Coach K added, “I have been a fan of Tom’s work for many years and have recently gotten to know him on a personal level. He clearly understands the culture and knows how to develop the kinds of unscripted projects that Quality Films want to be a part of.”

Kevin Coach K Lee (L) and Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas speak onstage at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event at Legacy Records on September 27, 2018 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Billboard

Critical Content and Quality Control artist Quavo recently completed production on the YouTube Original Home Courts, which features the eldest Migos member meeting various athletes, artists, and activists at local basketball courts across the country and sharing how the public spaces are used to effect change in their communities. The docuseries debuted on YouTube Dec. 16 and was led by Quality Films President Brian Sher. Critical and QC will also collaborate on Equal Justice, which in a shared statement is described as “a searing social experiment that will follow the world’s most meaningful hip hop artists as they leverage their fame and personal resources to secure top attorneys, fair trials, and better outcomes for indigent defendants across the USA.”

“The alliance with Critical Content represents a unique opportunity for Quality Control and the many prominent athletes and artists under the QC umbrella of companies,” says Sher. “Critical’s world-class ability to package, present and sell premium content will enable us to expand Quality Control’s footprint with new and diverse content for our global fanbase.”

Currently, Critical Content has more than 50 projects in production for more than 30 different networks including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, OWN, BET, and Showtime. In addition to projects in development, current productions include Catfish (MTV), Celebrity Game Face with Kevin Hart (E!), and The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network).

Watch a trailer for Home Courts below.