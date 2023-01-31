Quality Control Wants Offset’s Lawsuit Thrown Out, Claims Contracts Were Breached

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Quality Control founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, have responded to Offset’s 2022 lawsuit against them.

Offset is pursuing the QC bosses for allegedly not keeping up their end of an agreement for him to go solo, and receive profit from his solo career. However, Coach and P have suggested that the lawsuit be thrown out.

Per the outlet, QC states in legal documents: “Having continued to accept the benefits of working directly with Capitol (after Defendant assigned to Offset its rights under the Offset/Capital Agreement) in connection with the production of recordings as works for hire, and because, under the Label Deal Agreement, as amended, 100 percent of the copyright rights in recordings made by Offset as works for hire for Capitol are automatically assigned by Capitol to Quality Control.”

It continues, “Plaintiffs are estopped from taking the position in this action that they are the owner of such recordings, rather than Capitol or its assignee, Quality Control.”

The 31-year-old’s defense stated that for over 10 years “Quality Control collected a sizable proportion of all the money that Offset made through his ingenuity and hard work.”

Offset and Migos signed with QC in 2013.

Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee attend 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

QC rebutted the claim with: “Because Offset is not the owner of recordings he has made or continues to make with Motown on or after January 15, 2021, including the recordings ‘54321‘ and ‘Code‘, [Offset] lack standing to bring this action.”

The suit went on to claim that Set breached a “confidentiality provision” by revealing “the terms of the Settlement Agreement in the Complaint and in social media posts, and by sharing the Settlement Agreement with various Universal Music Group executive.”

As a result, QC reportedly believes Offset’s lawsuit should be dismissed.

The lawsuit, filed back in August 2022, stated that Offset née Kiari Kendrell Cephus had negotiated a solo deal with the imprint. The former Migos member allegedly “paid handsomely” for rights to his solo career, but QC maintained control. Reportedly, after the release of Set’s “54321” and his debut solo album announcement, QC didn’t keep up their agreement as well as claimed the track as theirs.

Last year, P unofficially responded to Offset’s lawsuit against them on Twitter.

“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly,” he tweeted. “Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame sh*t. Everyone know the real problem.”

Offset responded, tweeting: “Ni**as act like I’m the problem, I paid millions to get my rights back, Ni**a. You blackballed me. I ain’t said Sh*t one time homie, I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop, and you want ya name on my credit?”