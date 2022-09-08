Quando Rondo Denounces Gang Affiliation, Says He Won’t Get Jumped Out

Rapper Quando Rondo has taken to his Instagram Story to denounce his affiliation with the Rolling 60’s Neighborhood Crips. The announcement follows the recent fatal shooting of his friend, Lul Pab, who was riding with Rondo when he was fatally shot and killed on August 19. Rondo walked away from the vehicle unharmed.

A widely-known rule for gang exits is the idea of “blood in, blood out,” a phrase that describes being jumped by fellow members. In his post, Rondo made it clear that he doesn’t plan on getting “jumped out” by “unloyal gang members” and that he wants to focus on his family.

In Rondo’s since-deleted IG story obtained by SayCheese he said:

“I’m not jump out gang either ain’t no loyalty in this sh*t. I’m my own man I layed my flag down I’m not NH (NeighborHood) y’all ain’t gone ride for a ni**a formal it’s no sense of me being apart of y’all sh*t”

After Rondo’s post, social media began buzzing with commentary on the “proper” way he is supposed to exit a gang. Rapper J. Stone added his thoughts on “not getting jumped out” of the NH gang that he is also a part of.

“You can’t drop yo flag and say you not NH no mo,” he wrote on his IG story. “Ni**a go to the hood and get yo put off. Don’t cry now. We lose homies all the time. Not everybody gon ride. You was a goofy/internet banger anyway.” Rapper Foolio also chimed in on Instagram. “Dawg homeboy died in cali he trynna squash beef and throw his flag in it’s to late for that nephew,” he wrote.

Rondo then followed up with another post stating, “Before you go to talking about another ni**a sit bacc and think like I don’t even got 200 bands cuz you need way more than that to stand with me !”

NBA Youngboy recently raised eyebrows when he announced that he’d be going on tour with Quando Rondo. The tour will also be kicking off in the city of Chicago – the same city that Lil Durk and the late-King Von hail from. Hopefully Quando Rondo can get everything squared away with his street drama before heading on tour.