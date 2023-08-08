Quavo Hosts Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback In Atlanta

Quavo speaks onstage during Quavo Cares and Tender ATL 'Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback' at The Gathering Spot on August 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Quavo and his Quavo Cares Foundation teamed up with the Tender Foundation for the second annual Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback. Hosted in Atlanta last weekend at The Gathering Spot, the “WORKIN ME” rapper and his family wore jerseys with the number 94 and the name “Rocket Power” in honor of Takeoff.

According to a press release, the event provided more than 270 local families with school essentials. Ranging from backpacks to notebooks and pencils, the engaging event was a fun-filled day of community engagement and entertainment. Highlights included a DJ booth, sensory station, balloon animal making, face painting, mini basketball, a raffle where two winners score iPad Minis, and a photo booth moment with the rapper.

“I needed back-to-school products for the kids,” shared attendee Nadisha Williams with local news affiliate FOX 5. “They were there for me.”

The second annual giveaway event marks yet another milestone in the partnership between the Quavo Cares Foundation and the Tender Foundation. The organizations previously collaborated for Quavo’s Huncho Day celebrity football game in April of 2022, where Quavo Cares announced a $150,000 grant to the Tender Foundation in support of their guaranteed income program for black single moms in Atlanta.

“We’re just giving back to the kids,” Jaycina Almond, with the Tender Foundation, explained to FOX 5. “From keeping the fridge stocked, to housing and everything in between. We have emergency bill pay, assistance with rent, utilities, and childcare costs.”

During last year’s Back 2 School Giveback, the nonprofits provided school supplies, apparel from Legends, and a day of community fun with more than 200 families. Take a look at the 2023 Back 2 School Giveback below.

