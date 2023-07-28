Quavo Discusses Grieving Takeoff: “Sometimes I Cry Myself To Sleep”

Quavo shared how he has been grieving rapper Takeoff in a new interview with Jamie Crawford-Walker. The “Workin Me” performer opened up in the Conversation For The Fans segment about how both his life and creative journey have changed since his nephew was murdered in November 2022.

“I miss him a lot and I love him,” explained the 32-year-old. “He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think I forgot about him or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. And that’s it. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

An image of the late Takeoff is projected while Quavo (4th R) and Maverick City Music perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Elsewhere in the discussion, the former Migos member confirmed plans to feature Takeoff on his pending album Rocket Power as well as a posthumous project with original music from the slain performer. According to Quavo, there are around 1,000 unreleased verses from the “Casper” rapper.

“I want to keep his stuff very, very sacred right now for his project,” detailed the Atlanta representative. “I don’t wanna be pulling the stuff and then we get to his project… Knowing him, he want his sh*t right.”

Takeoff, née Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed last year in Houston following a private, after-hours event. In May 2023, Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted by a grand jury and charged with murder by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The 33-year-old was arrested a month after the shooting during a traffic stop where he was reportedly taken into custody with a lump sum of cash, a passport, and a firearm. Clark allegedly tried to obtain an expedited passport to Mexico shortly after the incident.