Quavo Crowns Jay-Z As Rap’s GOAT, Chloe Bailey Names Kendrick

Quavo and Chloe Bailey have thoughts about which rappers are considered the GOAT in Hip-Hop.

During Complex’s GOAT Talk segment, the Preach This co-stars disclosed a bit about their favorite strip clubs, dating advice, Disney songs, and, of coursee, the best emcees. The In Pieces songstress answered the question first, with the Atlanta native listing two rappers.

“Okay, well, I’m [going to] say multiple. I grew up loving Kendrick Lamar. Even back to his Section .80 days,” she said before pausing. “And I’ll say [Quavo]. Because you would be looking at me like (makes head gesture) if I didn’t say you.”

The southern rapper followed up with his own selection, opting to go for an East Coast emcee. “I gotta go [with] Jay-Z. Great businessman. O.G. [going to] give us some lessons and show us the way,” Quavo said, who previously worked with Hov and Beyoncé on The Carters’ “Apesh*t” record.

Both musicians appear together in the Peacock original musical film, Praise This, which premiered on April 7. The film’s cast included Druski, Koryn Hawthorne, Tristan Wilds, Anjelika Washington, and Kountry Wayne.

While promoting the movie, the Migos rapper told VIBE that he would be open to creating a gospel LP and recalled how his role in the movie came to be.

“I wouldn’t mind,” he said. “But I like working with gospel artists. I think that they feel that’s how they got it. And I got it out the mud in another different lane. But whenever we cross [paths] and get together, I think, ‘Yes, we should do something.’ I think I should do a collab, yeah.”

“I was surprised. I’ve been going at Will [Packer] for a long time, for about four years now,” he recalled when asked about joining the gospel comedy’s cast. “We’re good friends. I’ve been telling him to put me in something. He was just like, ‘Wait for the right time, wait for the right time.’ The right timing came; Praise This, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”