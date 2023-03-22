Watch Quavo Breeze Through A Nonsense Karaoke Version Of Lil Jon’s “Get Low”

If you haven’t heard, Quavo took on the nonsense karaoke version of Lil Jon’s “Get Low” on NBC’s That’s My Jam with Jimmy Fallon. The Tuesday night (March 21) episode featured the Atlanta-bred rapper who teamed up with Bel-Air star Jabari Banks against French Montana and Chance The Rapper.

Instead of the signature, raunchy lyrics of the 2002 hit which also features The Eastside Boyz and the Ying Yang Twins, Huncho was tasked with performing random words to the melody of the crunk track.

In the comical moment, Quavo effortlessly swapped lines such as “Aww skeet-skeet motherfu**er” for “We all gotta retweet Chris Tucker.”

His teammate, Jabari Banks, also showed off his musical talents and hit the stage performing Usher’s hit record “Yeah” to the tune of Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” in a round called ‘Opposites Attract.’

That’s My Jam is an hour-long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from popular Tonight Show games. With the third episode of the second season, the Fallon-hosted program currently sits at 0.42 in the demo with 3.2 million viewers, according to a press release.

Later this season, guests will play new games like the musical charades Turn the Beat Around, alongside returning fan favorites such as Perfect Mashup, Vinyl Countdown, Air Guitar, Disco Charades, Get Outta My Face, Don’t Drop the Beat, Undercover Covers, Launch the Mic and Random Instrument Challenge.

Future participants this season include an array of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning talent including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Patti LaBelle, Simu Liu, Keke Palmer, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, Craig Robinson, Kenan Thompson, Will.i.am, and Saweetie.

Watch Patti LaBelle’s nonsense karaoke version of “Lady Marmalade” below.