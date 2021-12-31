Quavo Accused Of Beating Up Las Vegas Limo Driver In Lawsuit

Migos member Quavo is being sued for allegedly assaulting a limo driver in Las Vegas earlier this year. According to TMZ, the hit-maker and his entourage beat up the driver after mistakenly accusing him of forgetting to pick up someone in their group. According to the driver suing Quavo and Migos Touring, the incident took place on July 3 outside of Virgin Hotels. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in a Nevada state court, the driver—identified as Terrill R. Cowans—claims Quavo and his entourage attacked him “unprovoked” after believing he’d left a different member of the group behind at a club. However, according to the driver, that claim was untrue.

The incident, which included Cowans being punched kicked repeatedly by Quavo and company, was detailed in the lawsuit. “When plaintiff responded, the Migos artists and affiliates told plaintiff to ‘shut the f–k up,’ and one of the Migos artists threw a bottle at plaintiff,” attorneys for Cowans wrote. “Plaintiff was then attacked by three to five Migos artists and/or affiliates who repeatedly punched and kicked plaintiff causing plaintiff injuries.”

The suit did not name Takeoff or Offset, the other two members of Migos, as defendants.

In addition to accusing Quavo and his entourage of assault, battery, and negligence, Cowans also named Virgin Hotels in the lawsuit due to the hotel’s security team’s failure to take action against the aggressors who were verbally and physically attacking the plaintiff. “Virgin owed a duty of due care to plaintiff to provide adequate security for patrons,” reads the court documents. “Plaintiff suffered a severe beating without the aid of security personnel to deter conduct, intervene and/or call for emergency assistance.”

Representatives for Quavo, Migos, and the Virgin Hotel—formally Virgin Hotels Las Vegas LLC—have yet to comment on the lawsuit.