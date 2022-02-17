Quavo Appears In NBA 2K22 As Playable Character

Migos rapper Quavo is animating his hoop skills. The 30-year-old artist revealed he is now a playable character in the popular basketball video game NBA 2K22. Announcing the news on Wednesday (Feb. 16) Quavo shared the first look at himself on the game with a preview on Instagram. For fans to get access to the “Workin Me” rapper’s digital avatar they must unlock the right MyTEAM player card.

“I Am Officially A Playable Character,” he shared. “The First Left Handed Sniper Play As The Huncho Now!! Let’s get It.”

In the video game, Quavo wears an Atlanta Hawk jersey, representing his hometown and favorite NBA Team.

In the clip, the Quavo character successfully completes a slam dunk.

“What’s happening? It’s Quavo,” the rapper says as he introduced himself in the trailer. “I am officially a playable character in 2k22. I’m very excited. Complete challenges to unlock my MyTEAM player card. Whatchu waiting on? Start balling as me today, The Huncho.”

Quavo becoming a playable character in the video game is indicative of his real-life hoop skills. The rapper has participated in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game multiple times with stand-out performances. He is set to play again during the 2022 Ruffles Celebrity All-Star Game set for Friday (Feb. 18) in Cleveland. Tiffany Haddish, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will compete among others.

The celebrity showdown will begin with the Ruffles Ridge 4-point Shooting Competition where Ruffles and the NBA have committed to donating $4,000 to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for every shot made from behind the line, with a minimum of $40,000.