Quavo And Offset Come Together To Celebrate Takeoff’s 29th Birthday

Quavo and Offset have apparently settled their differences with one another, and their mutual love for Takeoff is what brought them together. The pair was spotted over the weekend while celebrating what would have been the 29th birthday of the late rap star and groupmate.

According to TMZ, the Migos members were in Atlanta on Sunday (June 18). They joined family and friends for a gathering to honor Takeoff’s life, which was taken during a shooting in Houston last year.

In one photo that surfaced on social media, Quavo and Offset, were captured in the midst of a conversation, with no visible tension between the two. Another picture found them posing with a group, everyone wearing garments that paid homage to The Rocket Man.

Offset and Quavo came together to celebrate Takeoff’s birthday today:



Quavo and Offset’s reunion comes after an extended period of discord between the two. Rumors of internal friction first surfaced in 2022, when Quavo and Takeoff formed the duo Unc and Phew. Meanwhile, Offset had voiced his intent to focus on his endeavors as a soloist. Adding onto the speculation of a pending breakup was the cancellation of a planned performance at Governor’s Ball in June 2022.

Takeoff’s death, which came shortly after the release of Unc and Phew’s debut album, was initially thought to be a tragedy that could possibly help the pair mend their relationship. However, in February 2023, it was reported that Quavo and Offset had gotten into an altercation backstage at the Grammy Awards. The alleged incident happened prior to Quavo’s tribute performance honoring Takeoff, which he reportedly refused to allow Offset to partake in.

Shortly after news of the scuffle hit social, Offset refuted the rumors with a post of his own. “What tf look fighting my brother yal ni**as is crazy,” he wrote at the time.

In addition to the gathering celebrating Takeoff’s birthday, both artists have paid tribute to their fallen groupmate on several occasions since his passing, including songs expressing their grief and heartfelt social media posts.

It remains to be seen if Quavo and Offset’s apparent reconciliation will result in new music from the two. Quavo has stated on multiple occasions that the Migos are no longer a group. The Migos’ fourth and most recent studio album Culture III debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 when it made landfall in 2021.