Quavo Performs “Who Wit Me” At Atlanta Braves Game

Quavo surprised attendees at the Atlanta Braves game with a spirited performance of his new single “Who Wit Me,” which he gave from atop his hometown team’s dugout.

The rapper, who is preparing for the release of his sophomore studio album Rocket Power, appeared at Truist Park on Tuesday evening (Aug. 15) during the Braves’ matchup against the New York Yankees. Sporting a custom No. 94 jersey with his album’s titled emblazoned across the back, Quavo riled up the crowd, shouting, “If you ready for the Braves let me get a ‘yes sir!'” to the 40,000 fans in the ballpark.

First previewed by Quavo earlier this week during a pop-up shop in Atlanta, “Who Wit Me” finds the former Migos member getting back into his groove after taking a hiatus following the death of his nephew and groupmate Takeoff. The rapper passed away after being shot and killed in Houston in October 2022 and has since been memorialized on numerous occasions by Quavo.

Quavo attends Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

In January, the 32-year-old released the song “Without You,” on which he pays tribute to the Rocket Man, rapping, “Tears rollin’ down my eyes/ Can’t tell you how many times I cried/ Days ain’t the same without you/ I don’t know if I’m the same without you.” The following month, he performed the song at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside Maverick City Music.

Rocket Power is set to release on Friday (Aug. 18) and arrives nearly five years after his debut album Quavo Huncho. The project is preceded by the singles “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Future, “Honey Bun” featuring 21 Savage, and “Greatness.”

Watch Quavo’s “Who Wit Me” performance at the Atlanta Braves game below.