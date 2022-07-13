Quavo Reflects On Saweetie Elevator Incident, Acting Ambitions, And Directing Desires

(L-R) Saweetie and Quavo attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Quavo has been at the center of many rumors over the past couple of years. His relationship with Saweetie ended in a viral moment that left many questioning their coupledom, while his solo ventures have fueled speculation that the Migos were disassembling. But it seems the rapper has finally put the rumors to bed.

During a conversation with GQ, Quavo elaborated further on what happened towards the end of his relationship with the rapstress, a situation he previously refrained from speaking on. The Atlanta artist quashed any speculation that he would become violent with any woman.

“If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period. I don’t like what people think,” he says. “When they saw the elevator thing, they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

The video in question is footage from 2020 depicting Quavo and Saweetie squabbling in an elevator after Saweetie attempts to hit him in the head with a thrown object. The couple then begins struggling over a suitcase, in which Saweetie falls, and Quavo doesn’t act to help her.

In addition to the Saweetie incident, Quavo spoke about his solo ambitions to dive deeper into acting and directing. The “Bad and Boujee” rapper revealed Ice Cube inspired him to explore acting and wanted to emulate Cube’s on-screen and musical success for his generation.

“I kind of want to be like an Ice Cube when it comes to rapping and acting,” the Atlanta rapper expressed. “I don’t think people realize what that man did. He did it culturally in the music and the movies. I feel like that’s what the world’s missing right now.”

Quavo also reassured fans that his acting efforts won’t hinder the Migos’ efforts and wouldn’t have to worry about them breaking up. In fact, Quavious stated that his and their solo efforts are making them a more substantial group.

“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us. I feel like every group member has to establish themselves,” he says, pushing back at the idea that solo work hurts the group. “Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

.@GQMagazine This Is What Makes Motivates Me To Go Hard My Family! ?? Momma U Looking Beautiful Too! That’s Hard ? pic.twitter.com/S6HM3LZoB6 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) July 13, 2022

Finally, the Migos leader discussed his desire to direct more music videos. The rapper’s previous directing credits include Migos’ “Narcos” and other Migos videos, but he wants to expand, not just for his group but for other artists. In fact, one group he’s particularly interested in directing a music video for is Chloe x Halle. “I would love to do a video for other people if y’all want my vision.”

Elsewhere, Migos pulled out of the 2022 Governors Ball, citing scheduling conflicts as the main reason. Quavo and his nephew, fellow Migo, Takeoff, recently released “Hotel Lobby” under the moniker Unc and Phew.

Aside from music, Quavo is expected to star in a new action thriller Film, Takeover, written by Die Hard and Fugitive writer Jeb Stuart. The rapper is also set to appear in the youth choir comedy, Praise This.