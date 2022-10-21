Quavo And Takeoff Address Possible Migos Reunion For ‘Verzuz’

Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Quavo and Takeoff have shared what may get the Migos to reunite: a Verzuz. During an interview with Drink Champs, the duo was asked about their inaugural joint LP, Only Built for Infinity Links, and what life has been like for the duo since the alleged split.

The conversation began with the duo explaining how easy it was for them to adapt without a third microphone in their group. “That’s how we started,” Quavo said. “He was locked up when we came in. We kept his name alive and just made sure we let the people know there were three [Migos].

Later in the interview, N.O.R.E and DJ EFN asked Unc and Phew about a possible reunion with Offset for a Verzuz and what it would take to make that happen. “If the check right,” Takeoff answered defiantly.

This isn’t the first time the duo spoke about their relationship with Offset.

During an appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, Quavo, also known as Quavious Keyate Marshall, offered insight into family, brotherhood, and loyalty.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?” Marshall, 31, said regarding the “5,4,3,2,1” rapper. “Because we came from a loyal family, sh*t that’s supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when sh*t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

BREAKING: Quavo SLAMS THE DOOR on any possibility of The Migos reuniting!



Do you think the Migos will ever get back together !!?? pic.twitter.com/VvtABdFRhV — Big Homies House (@BigHomiesHouse) October 4, 2022

“We stand on real deal, real deal loyalty, and sometimes that sh*t ain’t displayed. This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And sh*t, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

Catch the video premiere of their Drink Champs episode over the weekend.