Quavo, Offset Honor Takeoff In “Bad & Boujee” 2023 BET Awards Performance

Quavo and Offset paid tribute to the late Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards. The duo came out with arms crossed as a rocket ship could be seen on the screen behind them, representing their late comrade. Bright white lights hit the two rappers, with beams of blue light shining toward the audience.

Qua and Set slowly walked forward as Takeoff’s verse from “Hotel Lobby” played faintly in the background. As his verse ended, the remaining Migos members pointed to the screen as purple clouds illuminated the stage.

Takeoff’s rocket takes off into the sky as Quavo and Offset reunite for the song that infamously left the late artist off of — “Bad and Boujee.” Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater erupted in cheers for the two men as they resurrected their chemistry. Both Atlanta rappers performed their verses in full as they turned up to their first No. 1 record, with the duo trading rhymes like it was 2016.

Quavo and Offset’s live performance arrives on the heels of the two settling their differences to celebrate Take’s birthday. According to TMZ, the Migos members were in Atlanta on Sunday (June 18), where they joined family and friends to honor Takeoff’s life.

A picture of the reunion made its rounds on social media showing the remaining once-estranged bandmates in the middle of a conversation. An additional picture saw Quavo and Offset posing with family, wearing clothing and throwing up hand signs paying homage to the Last Rocket.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was slain after being gunned down in November 2022 in Houston. The 28-year-old was standing outside of a bowling and billiards venue when an alleged dispute over a dice game escalated into a shootout. He was 28. Long live Takeoff.

Watch the video of Quavo and Offset’s 2023 BET Awards performance above.