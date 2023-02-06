Quavo Performs Takeoff Tribute “Without You” At 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Quavo performs on stage at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Quavo delivered an emotional performance in honor of the late Takeoff at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards show. The 31-year-old performed “Without You,” his tribute record to his late nephew.

The Only Built For Infinity Links rapper was joined by the gospel group Maverick City Music as a picture of the Migos member was shown in the background. At one point in the performance, he stood up from his stool and held up Takeoff’s chain.

“Remember the days we smoked big blunts together?/ Remember the days we rocked out Coachella?/ Remember the days we ain’t have our sh*t together?/ On the Nawfside, times were hard, but them days was better,” Quavo sang. Maverick City Music sang the chorus of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” after Quavo finished the “Without You” hook.

“Without You” was released at the beginning of January, over two months after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston. The shooting reportedly occurred in the early morning on Nov. 1 at Billiards & Bowling. An altercation broke out during a dice game and as shots were fired, Takeoff was struck by a stray bullet.

The late rapper’s funeral was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 11. Drake, a constant collaborator with the Migos, performed a poem that interpolated Maya Angelou. Justin Bieber, another Migos collaborator, sang at the funeral. Several rappers have done public tributes to Takeoff, namely his fellow Migos member Offset, Gucci Mane, and Fat Joe.