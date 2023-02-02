Quavo To Perform Gospel Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards

Quavo is set to take the stage during the 65th annual Grammy Awards in honor of Takeoff. The performance is part of the In Memoriam segment paying tribute to those from the creative community who have died within the past year.

The Only Built For Infinity Links rapper will be accompanied by the gospel music group Maverick City Music to perform “Without You” as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff. Both Quavo and Offset, who formed the Migos trio with Takeoff, have shared public tributes mourning their bandmate following his death.

Takeoff and Quavo of Unc & Phew perform during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Takeoff, née Kirsnik Khari Ball was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. In December 2022, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested as a suspect in the murder. Another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was reportedly also at the scene of the crime and arrested the prior month for unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Jan. 4, 2023, Clark was released on a $1 million bond, negotiating down from $2 million. He must comply with a GPS ankle monitor until he is due to appear in court in March 2023.

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Additionally, the In Memoriam lineup includes Kacey Musgraves performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn, and Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt paying tribute to Christine McVie with “Songbird.”

Also performing during music’s biggest night are Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Bad Bunny, Questlove, and more.

The 2023 Grammy Awards air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For the third time, Trevor Noah will host the ceremony. Audiences can tune in on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on Feb. 5, 2023, from 8:00 -11:30 p.m. ET and 5:00 -8:30 p.m. PT