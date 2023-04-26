Quavo’s Relationship Advice Leaves Chloe Bailey At A Loss For Words

Chloe Bailey and Quavo attend the "Praise This" World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Quavo has enjoyed romance in the public eye and has a bit of experience in matters of the heart.

During a recent appearance on Complex GOAT Talk, the rapper and R&B star Chloe Bailey doled out relationship advice from their respective points of view. While Bailey advised viewers to be themselves, the Migos‘ member’s directives were a bit more blunt in comparison, leaving the songstress and actress visibly befuddled. “Don’t trust these hoes,” the hitmaker muttered in a lone tone before quickly adding that he was “just playin’.”

The Praise This co-stars’ exchange then got a bit testy, as Chlöe responded by claiming that Quavo’s advice was applicable to himself and was simply a case of him projecting his own actions and insecurities onto others. “What?” the 24-year-old asked. “You talkin’ about yourself.”

When asked of the best strip club establishments in Atlanta, Chlöe admitted that she’d only frequented a gentleman’s club once in her life and that the occasion was to conduct business. This opened the door for Quavo to recover from his prior fumble by offering to accompany her to the city’s most iconic shake joint of them all. “You like throwing money? We’ll go to Magic. Magic Monday, we bringing Chlöe,” the hitmaker told the viewers.

Quavo and Bailey are currently promoting their new film Praise This, which is directed by Will Packer and boasts a cast that include Tristan Mack Wilds, Druski, Anjelika Washington, Loren Lott, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Jekalyn Carr, and Koryn Hawthorne. Praise This is currently available exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the Praise This trailer below.