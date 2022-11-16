Quavo’s Sister Demands Information On Takeoff’s Killer “By Any Means”

As the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the death of Takeoff, his family and friends search for answers regarding his tragic murder. The rap star’s aunt, who is also Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, recently publicized her quest to obtain information regarding the identity of the 28-year-old’s killer. She also urged the public to use all resources and tactics necessary in order to find the gunman responsible.

“Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, cryptically adding, “By any means.” The post drew numerous reactions, with some social media users questioning whether Marshall was suggesting that violence be deployed during the search for the culprit.

Quavo’s sister / Takeoff’s aunt wants the man allegedly responsible for Takeoff’s passing found by any means necessary ?? pic.twitter.com/uSsuPIzxkT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 15, 2022

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was murdered on Nov. 1 during a shooting incident outside of a Houston billiards and bowling venue. The rapper was accompanied by Quavo and other associates when he was struck multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. No suspects have been arrested and an investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

On Friday (Nov. 11), the “Versace” rapper’s funeral was held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and included remarks from Offset, Drake, and Quavo, as well as song tributes by Chlöe and Justin Bieber. In addition to his words at the service, Huncho also posted a heartfelt letter expressing his grief following his nephew’s death.

Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” the 31-year-old wrote in the lengthy note. “Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.”

Providing a glimpse into their close bond with one another, the “Hotel Lobby” rapper attempted to contextualize their relationship.“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew ain’t it,” he continued, adding, “Now I finally get it … you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form.”

Read Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff below.