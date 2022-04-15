Queen Latifah To Be Honored At Variety’s Power of Women Event

Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Queen Latifah has been announced as an honoree at Variety‘s Power of Women event. Additionally, Drew Barrymore, Camila Cabello, Kim Cattrall, Amanda Seyfried, and Venus Williams will receive the honor.

Each of the six honorees will be featured on the cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue, available on newsstands on May 4. Additionally, the issue will include the annual Women’s Impact Report, which highlights 50 women working in media and entertainment.

“In 2022, Variety’s Power of Women event and our Women’s Impact Report take on perhaps greater significance than ever before,” Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, CEO and publisher of Variety, expressed in a statement.

Venus Williams attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“Our event and our coverage preceded the last few years of dramatic, positive shifts in recognition for women in our industry as well as the suddenly burgeoning range of new professional opportunities. We are thrilled to see real progress occurring and to gather — in person — in New York to amplify our honorees’ important causes alongside the stunning achievements of the women profiled in our yearly report.”

“With advocacy as a core tenant of Lifetime’s DNA, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Variety to honor these incredible women and the causes they care most about,” added Amy Winter, EVP, and head of programming, Lifetime & LMN.

The in-person event will take place at The Glasshouse on May 5, in accordance with New York City COVID-19 guidelines. Each guest is required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event.