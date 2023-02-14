Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, And Nivea Seach For Their King On ‘Queens Court’

Peacock has released the trailer for its pending unscripted series Queens Court. Featuring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and R&B singer Nivea, the women search for romance and love in the upcoming show. The series is hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

The hosts are tasked with “guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.”

Premiering on March 16, 2023, the 10-episode series follows the reality stars and public figures as they hope to find their king. Qualifiers to date the women, who are in the public eye, include the ability to handle her success, fame, and fortune, despite the complications it can bring.

The preview teases 21 potential suitors, to Nivea’s shock, as the women share their journeys with one another. Drama, romance, and more are also highlighted as Mrs. Peete’s voice can be heard announcing “It is not going to be easy to become a king to one of our queens.”

Will Packer speaks on stage during Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’ 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White/Getty Images

“As individual women, all of us have experienced very public relationships,” Lozada explains.

Braxton adds, “It’s really hard for me to let my guard down, but it’s time to kinda take the bricks down.”

Queens Court is executive produced by Will Packer, Kelly Smith, Jeff Spangler, Rob LaPlante, and Trifari Williams. It is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. The show was filmed in Atlanta. Watch the first trailer for Queens Court below.