Quentin Miller Claims He Was Never Paid For Penning Drake Bars

Quentin Miller has revealed that he was never appropriately reimbursed for his work with Drake.

During an interview with VLAD TV, the 1317 Recordings artist disclosed that the “horrible” publishing deal he was involved in with Tricky Stewart spelled financial restrictions when working with October’s Very Own’s boss.

He told DJ Vlad that he was hoping for a big break with a superstar like Drizzy. But his work with the Canadian artist during the If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late era wasn’t enough to free him from his oppressive deal with Stewart, so he could not get paid for his songwriting contributions.

“I never got a single publishing check off any songs,” he expressed. “I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation, because Tricky and them wouldn’t let me go. I didn’t get out that deal until 2019 [and] 2020. I signed in 2011. I had to let go of a lot of sh*t just to get out.”

“Even while I was in it, I never got a publishing check or nothing. I was just grinding. I was grinding it out just hoping that one day that one song or working with that one artist is gonna change something — and that was the Drake thing! But it just didn’t change anything.”

Rapper Quentin Miller performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

The Falco songwriter was thrust into the middle of Drake and Meek Mill’s infamous feud when Mill suggested Quentin was the pen behind the 6 God’s verse on “R.I.C.O.”

Miller would deny the ghostwriting allegations, stating that he was only credited for working on a “few songs” on IYRTITL and wasn’t the force behind all of Drake’s bars.

Recently, QM was involved in another ghostwriting rumor as the musician was revealed to have been in the studio with Nas and Hit-Boy. His appearance in the studio began to incite thoughts that the King’s Disease emcee didn’t pen all his lyrics, leading to Miller lashing out on Instagram.

“OK, so apparently this whole Quentin-worked-with-Nas conversation is going a little more viral than what I thought ’cause now people are reaching out to me and asking me to clear it up,” said Miller, who is credited as a co-writer on Nas’ “The Pressure.”

“I pulled up on Hit-Boy…I just bounced some ideas, a couple ideas. That’s it.”

For those asking for clarification pic.twitter.com/OTKnjcodcd — John (@bostonsfin) November 30, 2022

“Writers post their work and talk about their work all the time. You know why? It helps with the business of writing. When people know that you were a part of certain things, it makes people more prone to work with you. It’s kind of part of the job.”

“But it’s not that way with me, because I just so happened to have had a situation with the biggest artist in the world and it turned into a whole f**king ghostwriting scandal. Now anytime people work with me, it’s like I’m supposed to be a ghost. But I’m not a f**king ghost!”