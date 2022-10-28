Quentin Tarantino Says There’s No Truth To Kanye’s ‘Django’ Claims

Quentin Tarantino stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Thursday night to discuss Kanye West’s claim of coming up with the plot for 2012’s Django Unchained.

During his visit, the acclaimed director expressed the YZY fashion designer’s comments weren’t truthful, stating he had the idea for the Jamie Foxx-led film before he “ever met Kanye.”

“There’s no truth to the idea that West came up with the idea of Django, and then he told that to me, and I go, ‘Hey, wow, that’s a really great idea!” the Kill Bill visionary joked. “Let me take Kanye’s idea and make Django Unchained out of it.’ That didn’t happen.”

“I’d had the idea for Django for a while before I ever met Kanye. He wanted to do a giant movie version of College Dropout the way he did the album,” he added. “So, he wanted to get big directors to do different tracks from the album and then release it as this giant movie – not videos, nothing as crass as videos, it was movies, movies based on each of the different tracks.”

The American filmmaker, 59, continued later in the interview, providing background information into what happened with his first meeting with West during the Late Registration era.

Tarantino also added that the original idea for the designer’s “Gold Digger” video, featuring Foxx, included a treatment regarding slavery, and that’s where the controversial rapper is confusing his stories.

“We met each other, we had a really good time. And he did have an idea for a video,” Tarantino said. “I think it was for the “Gold Digger” video that he would be a slave. And the whole thing was the slave narrative where he’s a slave, and he’s singing “Gold Digger.” And it was very funny. It was a really, really funny idea.”

“It was meant to be ironic. And it’s a huge musical. I mean, no expenses spared with him in this slave rag outfit doing everything. And then that was also part of the pushback on it. But I wish he had done it. It sounded cool. Anyway, that’s what he’s referring to.”

Quentin’s rebuttal arrives on the heels of Ye’s recent interview with Piers Morgan, where the Donda artist claimed Jamie Foxx and the director got the idea for Django Unchained from him.

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger,'” West said. “And then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

