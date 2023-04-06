Questlove To Auction Off Personal Vinyl Collection For Charity

Questlove is auctioning off his astounding collection of records for charity. The legendary drummer and podcaster has teamed up with Whatnot, the livestream shopping platform, for a live auction scheduled for Friday (April 7).

All proceeds from the event will be split between the Future of Food Entrepreneurship Program and the Food Education Fund. The former is a program that connects high school students with resources such as sustainable food brands and companies. The Food Education Fund, on the other hand, is a non-profit organization working with public high school students interested in exploring the culinary arts.

Whatnot revealed that 200,000 of the multihyphenate’s records are up for sale, and fans who partake in the auction would have a shot at being flown out to New York City to shop for vinyl with the icon at his favorite record store.

“Snag a handful of Questlove’s 200,000+ records live on Whatnot tomorrow! Join Questlove himself and bid on some of his favorite records from his personal collection for charity live on Whatnot, co-hosted with Jamison Harvey of Dust and Grooves,” the app’s Instagram post read. “And who knows, he might select you to get flown out to NYC to go record shopping with the legend himself IRL at his favorite record shop A-1 Record Shop [on Record Store Day].”

Quest also spoke about the upcoming auction in a new post from Dust and Grooves. The IG post included the artist showing records set to be sold during the event, including albums by The Headhunters, The Dells, Kool and the Gang, and more.

“People, People, Check It!!!!! I’m Letting Some Classic Records Go For #RecordStoreDay,” the Grammy award-winner said. “So The Roots album Organix came out 30 years ago this year. Since then, there’s one question I’m asked more than any other, what records do you love?”

“I’m going live on the Whatnot app to auction off some favorite records from my personal collection, talk about what they mean to me, and raise some money.”

Questlove’s Whatnot auction will begin on the app at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday (April 7).