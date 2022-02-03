Questlove And Black Thought Producing Disney Animated Series ‘Rise Up, Sing Out’

Black Thought and Questlove are lending their musical talents to a new Disney Jr. animated show. Rise Up, Sing Out is a cartoon series comprised of eight musical shorts geared towards kids, parents, and caregivers. According to a press release, the shorts are designed to be inspiring, empowering, and optimistic about race, culture, community, and celebrating differences.

The songs and music were written and produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, who also serve as executive producers through their Two One Five Entertainment production company. Latoya Raveneau, director of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is also an executive producer of the series.

Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir ” Questlove” Thompson attend “Hip Hop: Songs That Shook America” – 2019 Tribeca TV Festival at Regal Battery Park Cinemas on September 13, 2019 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival

“We’re proud to introduce these entertaining and inspiring animated shorts that reinforce the fundamental values of respect and kindness, which we created in response to parents today who are increasingly asking for media content that supports young kids’ self-esteem and helps them grow up happy, empathetic and respectful of others,” read a statement from Joe D’Ambrosia, Senior Vice President of Original Programming and General Manager of Disney Jr.

He continued, “Bigotry, bias and stereotyping aren’t simple topics for anyone to tackle, but the talented creative team did a thoughtful job in delivering memorable songs and stories that reflect the opportunity storytellers have to help parents as they raise healthy, thoughtful and well-rounded kids.”

According to the show’s official description, viewers will be introduced to a group of neighborhood friends of multiple ethnicities and short stories that directly reflect the realities of the world kids live in today. The narratives are designed to provide a framework for conversation among kids and families. Rise Up, Sing Out is produced in collaboration with Academy Award-winning animation studio Lion Forge Animation.

Music from the series will be available on a digital soundtrack on Friday (Feb 4.) The show itself premiered Tuesday (Feb 2.) on Disney Jr. and is available on Disney+.

Learn more about Rise Up, Sing Out below.