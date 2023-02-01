Questlove Announces Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Performance At 2023 GRAMMYs

Questlove is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

The Mass Appeal-powered tribute performance, announced by The Recording Academy and The Roots musician on Tuesday (Jan. 31), will include “some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history—its past, its present, its future.”

When speaking on the highly-anticipated tribute, the six-time Grammy winner stated, “It’s gonna be a special segment on the Grammy telecast […] Hip Hop has been a driving force in the music and culture. It has had an immeasurable impact on our culture and our world. I have the great privilege of co-curating it with The Roots and the many others that are gonna join us that night. Shout out to CBS and the Recording Academy for making this happen, and thank you for honoring Hip-Hop with such a high-profile celebration.”

The full list of performers will be announced in the coming days.

It was previously reported that Slick Rick, alongside Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, and The Supremes, are among those who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. “To be receiving this honor is incredible,” tweeted the “Children’s Story” rapper upon sharing the news. “And to be in marvelous company with my fellow inductees is humbling. God is good. All the time!”

The 2023 GRAMMYs will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It can be viewed on CBS and streamed live and on demand both on Paramount+, and live.grammy.com.