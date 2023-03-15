Questlove Wins Music Podcast Of The Year At 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards

Questlove attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Questlove earned a trophy for best music podcast for his platform, Questlove Supreme, during the 2023 iHeartPodcast awards.

The virtual event recognized the most entertaining and innovative podcasts of 2022, bringing together some of the top voices in the industry. The fifth annual event was hosted by The Office actor and comedian Brian Baumgartner and was video-streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and Facebook.

Charlamagne Tha God presented Questlove with his win, according to a press release. The Breakfast Club alum Angela Yee was also present, presenting the Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award to technology journalist and podcaster Kara Swisher.

Questlove attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Additional special guests of nominees, presenters, and winners included Jason Bateman, Mayim Bialik, Donald Faison, Nicole Byer, Colin Cowherd, Draymond Green, Bethany Joy Lenz, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Enrique Santos, and more.

Executive producers for the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards are John Sykes, Tom Poleman, Conal Byrne, Bart Peters for iHeartMedia, and Deviants Media Studio founder Ivan Dudynsky with showrunner Jayson Belt.

View the full list of winners announced during the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards below.

Social Impact Icon Award: Dr. Laurie Santos and Dr. Joy Harden Bradford

Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award: Kara Swisher

Innovator Icon Award, presented by Planet Oat Oatmilk: Ashley Flowers

Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Autonomy

“Las Culturistas”

New! Best Overall Ensemble:

“SmartLess”

Best Business & Finance Podcast:

“Planet Money”

Best Comedy Podcast:

“Why Won’t You Date Me”

Best Crime Podcast:

“Believe Her”

Best Pop Culture Podcast:

“Decoder Ring”

Best Food Podcast:

“The Sporkful”

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast:

“Maintenance Phase”

Best History Podcast:

“You’re Wrong About”

Best Kids & Family Podcast:

“Wow In The World”

Best Music Podcast:

“Questlove Supreme”

Best News Podcast:

“The Daily”

Best Fiction Podcast:

“Welcome To Night Vale”

Best Sports Podcast:

“The Draymond Green Show”

Best Science Podcast:

“Radiolab”

Best Technology Podcast:

“Pivot”

Best Ad Read Podcast:

“Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend”

Best Overall Host:

Nicole Byer

Best Political Podcast:

“NPR Politics Podcast”

Best TV & Film Podcast:

“Films to be Buried With”

Best Spanish Language Podcast:

“Ciudad Mágica”

Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast:

“Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People”

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast:

“Natch Beaut”

Best Travel Podcast:

“Atlas Obscura”

Best Green Podcast:

“TED Climate”

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast:

“On Being”

Best Branded Podcast:

“Smart Talks with IBM”

Best Emerging Podcast:

“Sounds Like A Cult”

Best International Podcast: