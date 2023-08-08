Questlove To Write ‘Hip-Hop Is History’ Book For Hip-Hop 50

Questlove is gearing up to write Hip-Hop Is History, a book celebrating the genre’s 50th anniversary, Variety reports. The Roots drummer will deliver the rap-focused literature on his AUWA Books imprint in 2024’s first quarter. Ben Greenman will serve as the project’s co-writer. Additionally, Hip-Hop Is History will be the second book from AUWA, following a Sly Stone memoir set to arrive in October 2023.

Quest spoke to the importance of writing such an ambitious work, expressing that somebody has to do it for “legacy” purposes.

“No one is else is writing it,” the music legend asserted. “I’m in the legacy business, there was no nostalgia culture before the 1970s, so, my dad was the first generation of the oldies-doo wop crowd. I know everything about curating these types of events, working with everyone from Bowser from Sha Na Ha to Dick Clark.”

“I’m doing all this because somewhere out there, in 2031 or 2041, there will be a new Ahmir Thompson, or Ahmira Thompson – maybe my kids when I start having them – and all of my hard work won’t be for naught. Perhaps, I will have reached somebody the same way that I was reached.”

As he continued, the music historian spoke about his love for Hip-Hop as a culture and music genre as a first-hand witness.

“I was 8 years old when ‘Rapper’s Delight’ came out,” the podcaster explained. “To be a living witness for every first in Hip-Hop and have an exact memory of it… No one asked me to, but I’m carrying that burden. And for all those who are present and accounted for, there is something to celebrate with Hip-Hop’s 50th.

“There may be a lot of water under that bridge. Our disdain for looking in the rearview mirror is entrenched in pain and trauma. But as a child of legacy and nostalgia culture, I want to be the GPS for people to celebrate that thing called Hip-Hop.”