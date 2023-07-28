Quincy Jones Reflects On His Legacy Ahead Of 90th Birthday Celebration

Quincy Jones is reflecting on his legacy in a new interview ahead of his 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. The VIBE co-founder spoke to Variety about working with legendary artists, his storied career, and the pending concert in his honor.

“There will never be another Miles, Basie, Ellington, Dizzy, Sinatra, Ella, Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan, or Michael [Jackson], to name a few of the greats that I’ve worked with,” explained the legendary producer.

“What I always tell young artists is to learn everything that has been done by every artist that came before you, and use that as your foundation. Once you do that, you can build on it to find your voice or sound. And that is how the rich legacy of our music continues to evolve and be passed on… and I know everyone on this lineup can handle it.”

Quincy Jones at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on November 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. om Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

He continued to elaborate, “No one could’ve imagined the heights we reached with Michael with Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad — or in the case of Thriller, that no one would reach those heights again,” adding. “So, when you look back on it, you have a greater appreciation for the magnitude of it. It’s been an amazing journey.”

The industry veteran also dished on the recently announced ‘Quincy Jones 90th Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration.’

Promotional photo of American composer and music producer Quincy Jones, 1980s. A&M Records/Getty Images

“The wonderful thing about these Bowl shows is that I’m not tasked with putting them together, so I get to sit back and enjoy the evening without the stress,” Jones explained to Variety. “But I know and love all of the artists on the lineup, so I’m looking forward to the evening. I’m sure it’s going to be emotional for me.”

The two-day event begins on Friday (July 28) and features performances from H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Samara Joy, BJ The Chicago Kid, Patti Austin, Angélique Kidjo, and more. Tori Kelly was also billed to take the stage, however earlier this week, the singer was hospitalized for blood clots after collapsing.