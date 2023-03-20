Quinta Brunson Corrects Exec On Her Charter School History Amid ‘Abbott Elementary’ Critique

Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jeanne Allen, CEO of The Center for Education Reform, questioned actress Quinta Brunson’s academic history via Twitter Thursday, attempting to call her out for allegedly attending charter schools her entire life while critiquing charters throughout Season 2 of her ABC comedy, Abbott Elementary.

“I’ll share it again. The creator, lead writer, and co-producer of Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson is from West Philly and attended charter schools her entire education,” Allen wrote on Twitter. “She reportedly loved it at the time, heaped praise on it. Once upon a time. Guess money talks.”

Quinta Brunson responded to the woman making assumptions about her academic history and corrected her.

you’re wrong and bad at research. I only attended a charter for high school. My public elementary school was transitioned to charter over a decade after I left. I did love my high school. That school is now defunct- which happens to charters often. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 16, 2023

“Loving something doesn’t mean it can’t be critiqued,” she continued in another tweet. “Thanks for watching the show :)”

In its two seasons, the Philadelphia native’s sitcom has worked to highlight issues in the public school system, offering commentary on the current state of American education.

Since its debut in 2021, Abbott Elementary has become a critically acclaimed hit for its acting and analysis, with the show’s cast receiving coveted hardware such as Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

Elsewhere, the award-winning actress is set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on April 1, with Lil Yachty acting as the episode’s musical guest.