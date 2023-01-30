Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Quinta Brunson attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe" at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Quinta Brunson has been tapped to host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning writer, actress, and comedian is set to command the stage live on Wednesday (Mar. 1) at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

Billboard’s woman-centric show will show love to the ladies in the music industry — from executives, creators, producers, and rising and established stars, and their contributions.

The Women in Music Awards is also set to show love to special honorees throughout the show, including Doechii, Ivy Queen, Latto, Becky G, and more.

Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp spoke about the event and what fans can expect from the celebration.

Quinta Brunson for 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards Billboard

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” said Karp. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

Elsewhere, Brunson’s award-winning sitcom has been renewed for a third season.

“The show is in its second year, and I think it just continues to grow creatively. In Season 2, which is what we’re watching, each of the characters are getting more dynamic and the situations are getting funnier. So there’s years for this show to go,” Craig Erwich said to Variety.

“As for the future of Abbott, I’m just constantly delighted and surprised by what Quinta and her team do.”

Deadline reports that Abbott Elementary “delivers a 3.58 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, growing 31% over its prior season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 series this season.”